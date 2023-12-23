This extended detached home with four good sized bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom is on the market.

Enter into a hallway leading to a spacious dual aspect living room with access to the rear garden. A separate dining room sits on the other side of the hall along with a guest WC.

The large dining kitchen is accessed via a sitting area, and features a modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and a large area for furniture ideal for family dinners. Behind sits a utility room and access to the double garage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, and three additional bedrooms along with the stunning house bathroom with separate walk-in shower, free standing bath and double wash basins.

Outside is a large rear garden mostly laid to lawn with a blend of plants and greenery along with a good size patio ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

