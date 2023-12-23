Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this extended Leeds family home wonderfully presented throughout with luxurious bathroom

This extended detached home with four good sized bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed this wonderful home on Ridge Close in the Leeds town Guiseley for £775,000.

Enter into a hallway leading to a spacious dual aspect living room with access to the rear garden. A separate dining room sits on the other side of the hall along with a guest WC.

The large dining kitchen is accessed via a sitting area, and features a modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and a large area for furniture ideal for family dinners. Behind sits a utility room and access to the double garage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, and three additional bedrooms along with the stunning house bathroom with separate walk-in shower, free standing bath and double wash basins.

Outside is a large rear garden mostly laid to lawn with a blend of plants and greenery along with a good size patio ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

This stunning four bedroom home on Ridge Close in Guiseley is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £775,000.

1. Exterior

This stunning four bedroom home on Ridge Close in Guiseley is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £775,000. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

The generous size living room has a window overlooking the front elevation and French doors to the rear garden.

2. Living room

The generous size living room has a window overlooking the front elevation and French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

A separate dining room with bay window sits to the front.

3. Dining room

A separate dining room with bay window sits to the front. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Enter the kitchen through this cosy sitting area.

4. Sitting area

Enter the kitchen through this cosy sitting area. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

It leads into a large dining area with access to the rear garden.

5. Dining kitchen

It leads into a large dining area with access to the rear garden. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

A large modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units sits to the other side of the room.

6. Dining kitchen

A large modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units sits to the other side of the room. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

