Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures showing this elegant Leeds home with large sun room overlooking the mature gardens

This elegant home in Leeds with open reception rooms and a stunning sun room is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the four bedroom home on Asket Hill in Leeds for £750,000.

Enter into an open hallway leading to a large lounge with feature fireplace, a spacious dining room with lots of room for furniture and a separate modern breakfast kitchen. The sun room offers gorgeous views of the surrounding gardens.

On the first floor are three good size bedrooms along with an office that can be used as a fourth bedroom and access to a loft room with lots of potential for development.

Externally are green gardens mostly laid to lawn and a large patio ideal for entertaining guests and family.

This stylish spacious family home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This stylish spacious family home is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The elegant hallway sets the tone for the home.

2. Hallway

The elegant hallway sets the tone for the home. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
A spacious lounge with fireplace and access to the nearby sun room.

3. Lounge

A spacious lounge with fireplace and access to the nearby sun room. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The dining room fits a large dining table making it the ideal place to gather family and friends.

4. Dining room

The dining room fits a large dining table making it the ideal place to gather family and friends. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
A stunning sun room boasts beautiful views of the surrounding garden.

5. Sun room

A stunning sun room boasts beautiful views of the surrounding garden. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The separate breakfast kitchen features a range of base and wall units and appliances in a stylish grey finish.

6. Kitchen

The separate breakfast kitchen features a range of base and wall units and appliances in a stylish grey finish. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty