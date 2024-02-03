Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the four bedroom home on Asket Hill in Leeds for £750,000.

Enter into an open hallway leading to a large lounge with feature fireplace, a spacious dining room with lots of room for furniture and a separate modern breakfast kitchen. The sun room offers gorgeous views of the surrounding gardens.

On the first floor are three good size bedrooms along with an office that can be used as a fourth bedroom and access to a loft room with lots of potential for development.

Externally are green gardens mostly laid to lawn and a large patio ideal for entertaining guests and family.

