13 pictures showing this charming stone terraced Leeds home ideal for couples and first time buyers
This three bedroom terraced property set over three floors is full of character.
Hunters Pudsey branch has listed the stone built home on Oakroyd Terrace in Stanningley for £195,000.
Enter into a charming living room with a stunning fireplace. To the rear sits a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and dining area, with access to a small rear garden great for relaxation.
On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for use as an office, along with the luxurious bathroom with free-standing bathtub and rain shower.
On the second floor is a second double bedroom with vaulted ceilings.