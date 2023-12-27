This three bedroom terraced property set over three floors is full of character.

Hunters Pudsey branch has listed the stone built home on Oakroyd Terrace in Stanningley for £195,000.

Enter into a charming living room with a stunning fireplace. To the rear sits a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and dining area, with access to a small rear garden great for relaxation.

On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for use as an office, along with the luxurious bathroom with free-standing bathtub and rain shower.

On the second floor is a second double bedroom with vaulted ceilings.

