13 pictures showing this charming stone terraced Leeds home ideal for couples and first time buyers

This three bedroom terraced property set over three floors is full of character.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Hunters Pudsey branch has listed the stone built home on Oakroyd Terrace in Stanningley for £195,000.

Enter into a charming living room with a stunning fireplace. To the rear sits a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and dining area, with access to a small rear garden great for relaxation.

On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for use as an office, along with the luxurious bathroom with free-standing bathtub and rain shower.

On the second floor is a second double bedroom with vaulted ceilings.

This charming terraced property on Oakroyd Terrace in Stanningley is on the market with Hunters for £195,000.

1. Exterior

This charming terraced property on Oakroyd Terrace in Stanningley is on the market with Hunters for £195,000.

Enter into this beautiful living room.

2. Living room

Enter into this beautiful living room.

It has a large window to the front.

3. Living room

It has a large window to the front.

A perfect place for the family to gather and relax.

4. Living room

A perfect place for the family to gather and relax.

The stunning feature fireplace.

5. Living room

The stunning feature fireplace.

It has a modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

6. Kitchen

It has a modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

