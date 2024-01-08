A two-bedroom Leeds home mixing historic features with modern living is on the market.

The property has been cared for by its current owners for 27 years, and mixes historic features with modern amenities.

Enter into an entry porch with access to a basement currently used as a wine cellar, and stairs to the first floor. To the left is the good size sitting room with window overlooking the front elevation and fireplace.

The modern kitchen has a range of base and wall units and appliances and gets lots of sunlight via skylight windows. From here you reach the large conservatory which can serve multiple uses including dining room, living room or play room.

The gorgeous bathroom has exposed ceiling beams, wooden floors and a roll-top bathtub.

Up the stairs are two generous-size bedrooms, both double rooms with exposed wood beams, while the master bedroom has a gorgeous cast iron fireplace.

Externally is a small driveway leading to a single garage to the front. The garden is low-maintenance and private and a great place to entertain guests and for alfresco dining in the warmer moths.

1 . Henconner Lodge This charming two bedroom detached home in Chapel Allerton is for sale with Fowler and Powell for £360,000. Photo: Fowler and Powell Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room On the ground floor is a generous size living room with fireplace. Photo: Fowler and Powell Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen It leads to a modern kitchen with skylight window. Photo: Fowler and Powell Photo Sales

4 . Conservatory The kitchen connects to the large conservatory with dining area. Photo: Fowler and Powell Photo Sales

5 . Conservatory This spacious room with access to the rear garden can serve as a second living room. Photo: Fowler and Powell Photo Sales