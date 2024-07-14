Property agents Renton & Parr have listed the gorgeous “Grey House”, built on Spofforth Hill in Wetherby north of Leeds at the turn of the 20th century, on the market for £1,150,000.
The vast property benefits from two large reception rooms with bay windows on the ground floor along with a large kitchen and dining area spanning the whole rear elevation.
Here is also a WC, utility room and access to the double garage.
On the first floor are four large bedrooms, a study, a shower room, bathroom and WC.
To the front of the house is a large enclosed garden with established hedging and mature trees.
A gravel path extends around the side and reveals a green enclosed rear garden with bushes and trees providing a great degree of privacy.
