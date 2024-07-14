13 pictures showing an impressive Edwardian home with a wealth of original features in a Leeds market town

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

This impressive Edwardian home in Wetherby features green gardens and large reception rooms.

Property agents Renton & Parr have listed the gorgeous “Grey House”, built on Spofforth Hill in Wetherby north of Leeds at the turn of the 20th century, on the market for £1,150,000.

The vast property benefits from two large reception rooms with bay windows on the ground floor along with a large kitchen and dining area spanning the whole rear elevation.

Here is also a WC, utility room and access to the double garage.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

On the first floor are four large bedrooms, a study, a shower room, bathroom and WC.

To the front of the house is a large enclosed garden with established hedging and mature trees.

A gravel path extends around the side and reveals a green enclosed rear garden with bushes and trees providing a great degree of privacy.

1. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

2. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

3. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

4. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

5. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

6. Spofforth Hill, Wetherby

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianWetherbyLeedsProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice