Reeds Rains has listed the three-bedroom semi-detached family property on Selby Road in the Killingbeck area for £225,000.
Entering the home you're greeted by a reception room boasting a charming fireplace and a bay window. The dining room also features a fireplace and brick wall with a lovely view of the garden. and access into the conservatory.
The separate kitchen is filled with natural light, providing a pleasant space for cooking and convenient access to the dining room.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a single bedroom and a fully tiled family bathroom.
Externally is a large driveway with access to a garage to the front. To the rear sits a low maintenance garden convenient for relaxing in the warmer months.