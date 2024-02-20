Reeds Rains has listed the three-bedroom semi-detached family property on Selby Road in the Killingbeck area for £225,000.

Entering the home you're greeted by a reception room boasting a charming fireplace and a bay window. The dining room also features a fireplace and brick wall with a lovely view of the garden. and access into the conservatory.

The separate kitchen is filled with natural light, providing a pleasant space for cooking and convenient access to the dining room.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a single bedroom and a fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally is a large driveway with access to a garage to the front. To the rear sits a low maintenance garden convenient for relaxing in the warmer months.

1 . Exterior Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

2 . Living room Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

3 . Living room Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

5 . Dining room Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales