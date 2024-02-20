Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing a East Leeds home in a bustling residential area ideal for families and couples

This exceptional and spacious home in a bustling Leeds residential area close to shops, amenities and parks is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Reeds Rains has listed the three-bedroom semi-detached family property on Selby Road in the Killingbeck area for £225,000.

Entering the home you're greeted by a reception room boasting a charming fireplace and a bay window. The dining room also features a fireplace and brick wall with a lovely view of the garden. and access into the conservatory.

The separate kitchen is filled with natural light, providing a pleasant space for cooking and convenient access to the dining room.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a single bedroom and a fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally is a large driveway with access to a garage to the front. To the rear sits a low maintenance garden convenient for relaxing in the warmer months.

An exceptional three bedroom property in Killingbeck is on the market.

1. Exterior

An exceptional three bedroom property in Killingbeck is on the market. Photo: Reeds Rains

As you step into the property you and greeted by this reception room with fireplace.

2. Living room

As you step into the property you and greeted by this reception room with fireplace. Photo: Reeds Rains

The gorgeous reception room features a large bay window overlooking the front elevation.

3. Living room

The gorgeous reception room features a large bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Reeds Rains

The kitchen is filled with natural light, providing a pleasant space for cooking separate from the dining room.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is filled with natural light, providing a pleasant space for cooking separate from the dining room. Photo: Reeds Rains

The dining room features an exposed brick wall with fireplace and lovely view of the garden.

5. Dining room

The dining room features an exposed brick wall with fireplace and lovely view of the garden. Photo: Reeds Rains

The bright conservatory is a great place to entertain guests and has direct view and access to the garden.

6. Conservatory

The bright conservatory is a great place to entertain guests and has direct view and access to the garden. Photo: Reeds Rains

