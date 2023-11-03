Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures show this stunning stone terrace family home in Leeds with bay windows overlooking mature gardens

A beautiful stone build terrace period property in a Leeds village is on the market with Yopa for £475,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

This five bedroom family home, set over four storeys on Capel Street in Calverley, could be a dream home for a large family looking for lots of space with green gardens.

Enter into a large hallway with stairs to the first floor and down to the cellar. The stunning lounge has a large fireplace and bay window overlooking the gardens. On this floor is also a large dining room and a roomy kitchen with fitted appliances and units.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with fireplace along with a second double and a smaller single bedroom that is perfect as a study. Here is also a shower room and separate WC.

The fourth and fifth bedrooms can be found on the second floor where large windows offer great views. Here is also a bathroom.

The property has an enclosed paved garden and a large mature garden. In the cellar are three rooms for storage and utility.

1. Exterior

This five bedroom stone terrace is on the market.

1. Exterior

This five bedroom stone terrace is on the market.

2. Hall

Enter into this large bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

Enter into this large bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

3. Lounge

The stunning lounge has a massive bay window overlooking the rear garden for lots of natural light.

3. Lounge

The stunning lounge has a massive bay window overlooking the rear garden for lots of natural light.

4. Lounge

The generous room also has an original fireplace and decorative cornice.

4. Lounge

The generous room also has an original fireplace and decorative cornice.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen with fitted base and wall units.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen with fitted base and wall units.

6. Dining room

The separate dining room with lots of space and a small fireplace.

6. Dining room

The separate dining room with lots of space and a small fireplace.

