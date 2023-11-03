A beautiful stone build terrace period property in a Leeds village is on the market with Yopa for £475,000.

This five bedroom family home, set over four storeys on Capel Street in Calverley, could be a dream home for a large family looking for lots of space with green gardens.

Enter into a large hallway with stairs to the first floor and down to the cellar. The stunning lounge has a large fireplace and bay window overlooking the gardens. On this floor is also a large dining room and a roomy kitchen with fitted appliances and units.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with fireplace along with a second double and a smaller single bedroom that is perfect as a study. Here is also a shower room and separate WC.

The fourth and fifth bedrooms can be found on the second floor where large windows offer great views. Here is also a bathroom.

The property has an enclosed paved garden and a large mature garden. In the cellar are three rooms for storage and utility.

