This four bedroom and three bedroom family home just a short walk from the scenic Bradford canal and local train station is on the market.

eXp World UK has listed this three storey property on Abbey Avenue, close to local shops in Kirkstall and just a mile from Headingley train station for £400,000.

As you enter, the hallway takes you to the open living kitchen with lots of room for the whole family, fitted with base and wall units and with French doors to the rear garden. The living room with fireplace has a large bay window overlooking the front elevation.

On the first floor are two stunning double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, along with the family bathroom with shower and separate walk-in shower. To the second floor are two more spacious double bedrooms, both of which has their own ensuite shower rooms.

The enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a good size decking area ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

