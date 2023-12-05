Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures show this modern Leeds family home close to the Bradford canal with stunning dining kitchen

This four bedroom and three bedroom family home just a short walk from the scenic Bradford canal and local train station is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

eXp World UK has listed this three storey property on Abbey Avenue, close to local shops in Kirkstall and just a mile from Headingley train station for £400,000.

As you enter, the hallway takes you to the open living kitchen with lots of room for the whole family, fitted with base and wall units and with French doors to the rear garden. The living room with fireplace has a large bay window overlooking the front elevation.

On the first floor are two stunning double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, along with the family bathroom with shower and separate walk-in shower. To the second floor are two more spacious double bedrooms, both of which has their own ensuite shower rooms.

The enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a good size decking area ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

This four bedroom and three bathroom family home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This four bedroom and three bathroom family home is on the market. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
The entry hall leads to this large open dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The entry hall leads to this large open dining kitchen. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
The open space offers lots of room for the whole family.

3. Dining kitchen

The open space offers lots of room for the whole family. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
French doors to the rear garden and skylight windows add more character to the space.

4. Dining kitchen

French doors to the rear garden and skylight windows add more character to the space. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
The charming living room has a feature fireplace and bay window overlooking the front elevation.

5. Living room

The charming living room has a feature fireplace and bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
To the first floor is this double bedroom with built-in wardrobes.

6. Bedroom

To the first floor is this double bedroom with built-in wardrobes. Photo: eXp World UK

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeeds