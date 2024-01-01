This three bedroom home offers spacious living accommodation and has been renovated to the highest standard by its current owners.

Enter into a small hallway leading to the spacious and stylish lounge and dining area. To the rear is the kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall units as well as integrated appliances with views overlooking the rear garden.

To the first floor are three generous size bedrooms, of which the master suite has fitted wardrobes. The modern family bathroom offers both style and functionality with a bath with overhead shower, low-level flush WC and sink basin.

Externally is a mature front garden with a driveway offering ample parking space and a garage. To the rear sits a spacious fully enclosed rear garden with patio areas, lawn, and a dedicated dining area with pergola.

This wonderful home on Wood Lane in Bramley is on the market with the Home Movement for £220,000.

