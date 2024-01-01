Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this wonderful Leeds family home renovated to the highest standard by its current owners

This three bedroom home offers spacious living accommodation and has been renovated to the highest standard by its current owners.

Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The semi-detached property is located on Wood Lane in Leeds' Bramley area and is on the market with the Home Movement for £220,000.

Enter into a small hallway leading to the spacious and stylish lounge and dining area. To the rear is the kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall units as well as integrated appliances with views overlooking the rear garden.

To the first floor are three generous size bedrooms, of which the master suite has fitted wardrobes. The modern family bathroom offers both style and functionality with a bath with overhead shower, low-level flush WC and sink basin.

Externally is a mature front garden with a driveway offering ample parking space and a garage. To the rear sits a spacious fully enclosed rear garden with patio areas, lawn, and a dedicated dining area with pergola.

1. Exterior

Enter the property, which has been fully renovated by its current owners, via a small entry hall into the lounge.

2. Lounge

The spacious open-plan lounge has stairs to the first floor and leads to the diner.

3. Lounge

The generous dining area connects the lounge and kitchen and has access to the rear garden.

4. Diner

The bright kitchen is fitted with modern base and wall units and appliances and overlooks the rear garden.

5. Kitchen

The property boasts three generously sized bedrooms on the first floor.

6. Bedroom

