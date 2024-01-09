A home with a truly unique design has gone up for sale.

David Phillip Estate Agents have listed this quirky four bedroom home on West Hall Court in Bramhope, Leeds for £715,000.

Enter the property on the ground floor connected with the lower ground floor where you find two large bedrooms and two luxurious bathrooms.

On the upper ground and first floor is a large dining kitchen and two additional bedrooms, along with a shower room.

What really makes the home stand out is the upper floors living and dining area, where the lounge is a large open space with skylight windows, with the dining room elevated on a mezzanine floor.

Externally are two balconies overlooking a lawned courtyard style garden with detached garage.

