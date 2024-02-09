Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this three-storey Leeds townhouse overlooking the New Forest Village Plantation green space

An incredible semi-detached townhouse in Middleton is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agent Richard Kendall is selling this four-bedroom home for £315,000.

The property comprise; an entrance hall with guest WC, stairs to the first floor and access to an office and the stunning open kitchen and diner with a range of base and wall units and French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a bright living room with Juliet balcony overlooking the nearby green space along with a house bathroom with bathtub and two good-size bedrooms. The top floor houses two large bedrooms with great views, of which the one on the front of the property has its own en-suite shower room.

Outside is a driveway and detached garage and lawned garden to the front. The rear garden has artificial lawn with composite decked area, paved patio and panelled fence surrounds.

This semi-detached townhouse set over three floors is on the market.

1. Exterior

This semi-detached townhouse set over three floors is on the market. Photo: Richard Kendall

On the entry floor is a large open kitchen and diner.

2. Kitchen

On the entry floor is a large open kitchen and diner. Photo: Richard Kendall

Here is lots of space for socialising and entertaining while cooking delicious meals.

3. Diner

Here is lots of space for socialising and entertaining while cooking delicious meals. Photo: Richard Kendall

On the first floor is a bright living room.

4. Living room

On the first floor is a bright living room. Photo: Richard Kendall

Here is also a Juliet balcony overlooking the New Forest Village Plantation green space.

5. Living room

Here is also a Juliet balcony overlooking the New Forest Village Plantation green space. Photo: Richard Kendall

The house bathroom sits on the first floor and features a large bathtub.

6. Bathroom

The house bathroom sits on the first floor and features a large bathtub. Photo: Richard Kendall

