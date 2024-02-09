The property comprise; an entrance hall with guest WC, stairs to the first floor and access to an office and the stunning open kitchen and diner with a range of base and wall units and French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a bright living room with Juliet balcony overlooking the nearby green space along with a house bathroom with bathtub and two good-size bedrooms. The top floor houses two large bedrooms with great views, of which the one on the front of the property has its own en-suite shower room.

Outside is a driveway and detached garage and lawned garden to the front. The rear garden has artificial lawn with composite decked area, paved patio and panelled fence surrounds.

