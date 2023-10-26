Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this three bedroom family home for sale in Leeds with large conservatory and hot tub area

This modern family home with three bedrooms, a conservatory and a large rear garden with hot tub is on the market for £375,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

This property, listed with Dacre Son & Hartley, is located on Ibbetson Court in Churwell, Morley, and is an ideal home for a growing family.

On the ground floor is a spacious hallway with a guest WC, a large living room with log burner, the adjacent dining doom with doors to the rear garden and a modern kitchen. The large conservatory can be used as a second reception room, and the handy study is ideal for the home worker.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, of which the main has an ensuite shower room. The third bedroom is a single which can be used as storage, study or extra room if needed. The large family bathroom has a nice bathtub.

Externally is a small lawn front garden and a driveway to the garage. To the rear is a large garden mostly laid to lawn as well as a decked patio with hot tub area.

This modern family home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This modern family home is on the market. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Enter into this bright hallway.

2. Hall

Enter into this bright hallway. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The generous living room has a large window and log burner.

3. Lounge

The generous living room has a large window and log burner. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The separate dining room connects the lounge and kitchen and has glass bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

5. Dining room

The separate dining room connects the lounge and kitchen and has glass bi-folding doors to the rear garden. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The large conservatory has a bespoke bar.

6. Conservatory

The large conservatory has a bespoke bar. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

