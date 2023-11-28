Furnell Residential has listed this stunning three bedroom family home in Leeds on the market.

The Scarcroft property on Wayside Avenue with tonnes of character is on the market for £600,000.

Enter into a entry hallway with stairs to the first floor before reaching the spacious bright living room with large bay window. The open kitchen diner has lots of workspace, fitted base and wall units, and dining area as well as access to the sun room which opens up to the rear garden via bi-folding doors.

A separate dining room on the ground floor has lots of space for furniture. On this floor is also a study and a guest WC.

On the first floor are three good size double bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes. The master suite has a private shower room. Here is also the family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a stunning garden to the rear with lawns, garden shed, greenhouse and patio. A driveway leading to the separate garage offers lots of parking space, and the pebbled front garden and vaulted entry porch provides great kerb appeal.

