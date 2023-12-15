Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this superb Leeds family home with recently replaced kitchen and large conservatory and gardens

This family home has lots of living space and large gardens ideal for a growing family.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed the four bedroom home on Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey for £495,000.

Enter into a grand hallway leading to a large lounge with double doors to a separate dining room and conservatory. The modern kitchen was replaced in 2019 and is equipped with Shaker-style fitted units.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has a private ensuite shower room. The family bathroom has a bathtub with separate walk-in shower.

Externally, there are gardens to both the front and the rear. The rear garden has spacious lawns, a large patio and two garden sheds and a greenhouse.

This large family home on Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £495,000.

1. Front

This large family home on Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £495,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into a grand hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

Enter into a grand hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room has a bay window to the front elevation and living gas flame fire.

3. Living room

The living room has a bay window to the front elevation and living gas flame fire. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen was replaced in 2019 and is equipped with a range of Shaker-style fitted units.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen was replaced in 2019 and is equipped with a range of Shaker-style fitted units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The separate dining room has access to the living room and conservatory via two set of double doors.

5. Dining room

The separate dining room has access to the living room and conservatory via two set of double doors. Photo: Manning Stainton

A spacious conservatory with glass ceiling overlooks the rear garden.

6. Conservatory

A spacious conservatory with glass ceiling overlooks the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

