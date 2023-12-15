This family home has lots of living space and large gardens ideal for a growing family.

Enter into a grand hallway leading to a large lounge with double doors to a separate dining room and conservatory. The modern kitchen was replaced in 2019 and is equipped with Shaker-style fitted units.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has a private ensuite shower room. The family bathroom has a bathtub with separate walk-in shower.

Externally, there are gardens to both the front and the rear. The rear garden has spacious lawns, a large patio and two garden sheds and a greenhouse.

