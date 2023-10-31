Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning Victorian terraced home in Leeds with four storeys and gardens to front and rear

A beautiful Victorian terraced three bedroom home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £400,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT

Enter this stunning family home on Hopwood Bank in Horsforth, Leeds into the open dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a range of solid wood base and wall units and Yorkshire stone floor to the front. To the rear is a charming sitting room with cast iron roll top radiator, an open grate cast iron fireplace and stripped wood floor. In the basement is a second sitting room/snug, and a guest WC and utility room.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to a bright and airy double bedroom and a generous size single bedroom as well as the family bathroom with bathtub, and up the stairs to the second floor is a large loft bedroom with skylight window.

Externally is a lawn garden with patio and garden shed to the front, and to the rear is a small low maintenance garden consisting of a paved area and gravel with flower beds and green borders.

This beautiful Victorian terraced home is on the market.

1. Exterior

Enter into this spacious dining kitchen.

2. Kitchen

The stunning living room with an open grate cast iron fireplace and stripped wood floor.

3. Living room

In the basement is this second sitting room.

4. Sitting room

The cosy snug is a great place for family evenings.

5. Sitting room

Here is also a WC and utility room.

6. WC/Utility

