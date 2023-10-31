A beautiful Victorian terraced three bedroom home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £400,000.

Enter this stunning family home on Hopwood Bank in Horsforth, Leeds into the open dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a range of solid wood base and wall units and Yorkshire stone floor to the front. To the rear is a charming sitting room with cast iron roll top radiator, an open grate cast iron fireplace and stripped wood floor. In the basement is a second sitting room/snug, and a guest WC and utility room.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to a bright and airy double bedroom and a generous size single bedroom as well as the family bathroom with bathtub, and up the stairs to the second floor is a large loft bedroom with skylight window.

Externally is a lawn garden with patio and garden shed to the front, and to the rear is a small low maintenance garden consisting of a paved area and gravel with flower beds and green borders.

1 . Exterior This beautiful Victorian terraced home is on the market. Photo Sales

3 . Living room The stunning living room with an open grate cast iron fireplace and stripped wood floor. Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room In the basement is this second sitting room. Photo Sales

5 . Sitting room The cosy snug is a great place for family evenings. Photo Sales