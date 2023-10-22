Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

13 pictures of this stunning newly renovated five bedroom Victorian family home for sale in Leeds

A stunning Victorian terraced house is on the market with Manning Stainton for £795,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Located on Bank View, a short walk from Chapel Allerton and Moortown, this five bedroom and two reception rooms property is ideal for a large family.

Set over four storeys, the ground floor comprise an entry hall, a large reception room with original features, a modern kitchen with isle and a separate dining room, utility, guest WC and access to the cellar.

On the first floor are three generous sized double bedrooms, a family bathroom with bathtub and separate walk-in shower, and a convenient study. And up on the second floor are two additional bedrooms, including a large double with ensuite and skylight window.

Externally is a large landscaped garden with a raised patio area and a bespoke treehouse and two vegetable patches on the predominantly laid to lawn garden. There is parking secure parking for around five cars as well as off street parking for one car off Bank View.

This charming property has been fully renovated.

1. Patio

This charming property has been fully renovated. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The charming living room retains its character features.

2. Reception room

The charming living room retains its character features. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen with a large breakfast isle.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with a large breakfast isle. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The separate large dining room with fireplace.

4. Dining room

The separate large dining room with fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chapel AllertonLeedsProperty