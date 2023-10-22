A stunning Victorian terraced house is on the market with Manning Stainton for £795,000.

Located on Bank View, a short walk from Chapel Allerton and Moortown, this five bedroom and two reception rooms property is ideal for a large family.

Set over four storeys, the ground floor comprise an entry hall, a large reception room with original features, a modern kitchen with isle and a separate dining room, utility, guest WC and access to the cellar.

On the first floor are three generous sized double bedrooms, a family bathroom with bathtub and separate walk-in shower, and a convenient study. And up on the second floor are two additional bedrooms, including a large double with ensuite and skylight window.

Externally is a large landscaped garden with a raised patio area and a bespoke treehouse and two vegetable patches on the predominantly laid to lawn garden. There is parking secure parking for around five cars as well as off street parking for one car off Bank View.

