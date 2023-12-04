Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning modern Leeds family home in Woodlesford with conservatory and open living kitchen

A modern family home with four double bedrooms and a large open plan kitchen is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
1. Exterior

Enter into the bright hallway.

2. Hall

The lounge has a large bay window to the front elevation.

3. Lounge

To the rear of the property is this large living dining kitchen.

4. Living kitchen

The extended kitchen with integrated appliances and fitted base and wall units.

5. Living kitchen

The cosy conservatory overlooks the rear garden.

6. Conservatory

