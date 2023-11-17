A beautiful three bedroom mid terrace stone cottage with a stunning orangery overlooking the rear garden is on the market with William H Brown for £290,000.

The property on High Street in Yeadon, Leeds, offer lots of character for a growing family in a superb location.

Enter into a hallway leading into the country cottage style fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units as well as wood effect work surfaces. A small inner hallway with access to the cellar and guest WC leads to the open lounge with log burner that extends out into the stunning orangery overlooking the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom as well as two additional good size bedrooms. The house bathroom is also here with a bathtub with shower over.

Externally, the stunning home has a good size enclosed garden to the rear, ideal for entertaining and alfresco dining, with lawns, patio and shrub borders.

