13 pictures of this stunning Leeds terraced stone cottage with orangery and charming rear garden

A beautiful three bedroom mid terrace stone cottage with a stunning orangery overlooking the rear garden is on the market with William H Brown for £290,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The property on High Street in Yeadon, Leeds, offer lots of character for a growing family in a superb location.

Enter into a hallway leading into the country cottage style fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units as well as wood effect work surfaces. A small inner hallway with access to the cellar and guest WC leads to the open lounge with log burner that extends out into the stunning orangery overlooking the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom as well as two additional good size bedrooms. The house bathroom is also here with a bathtub with shower over.

Externally, the stunning home has a good size enclosed garden to the rear, ideal for entertaining and alfresco dining, with lawns, patio and shrub borders.

This stunning terraced house on High Street in Yeadon is on the market with William H Brown for £290,000.

1. Front

Front

The country cottage style fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base units with wood effect.

2. Kitchen

Kitchen

The inner hall has space for coats and shoes and access to the cellar.

3. Hallway

Hallway

The light and airy lounge with lots of character featuring a log burner.

4. Lounge

Lounge

The stunning conservatory extends the lounge.

5. Conservatory

Conservatory

It overlooks the rear garden.

6. Conservatory

Conservatory

