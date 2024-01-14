A large family home with extensive gardens in Leeds is on the market.

Dacre Son & Hartley have listed this four bedroom home on Weetwood Park Drive in Leeds for £895,000.

The large home comprise a stunning entry hallway leading to a spacious living room with French doors to the front patio, a bay window and access to an office. A second reception room on the ground floor is ideal for family relaxation or for use as a playroom.

The open kitchen has a range of modern base and wall units and appliances and a spacious dining area with skylight windows over.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite. Here is also a shower room and a separate WC.

Surrounding the property are extensive gardens with lawns, patio areas and a gravelled side area with access to a utility room and garage.

1 . Exterior A stunning four bedroom home on Weetwood Park Drive is on the market for £895,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2 . Hall Enter into this beautiful entrance hallway. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Living room A large living room with fireplace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Living room The living room has a charming bay window. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Living room It also has access to the office. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall units. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales