13 pictures of this stunning Leeds home with large sitting rooms and surrounding gardens

A large family home with extensive gardens in Leeds is on the market.

By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Dacre Son & Hartley have listed this four bedroom home on Weetwood Park Drive in Leeds for £895,000.

The large home comprise a stunning entry hallway leading to a spacious living room with French doors to the front patio, a bay window and access to an office. A second reception room on the ground floor is ideal for family relaxation or for use as a playroom.

The open kitchen has a range of modern base and wall units and appliances and a spacious dining area with skylight windows over.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite. Here is also a shower room and a separate WC.

Surrounding the property are extensive gardens with lawns, patio areas and a gravelled side area with access to a utility room and garage.

1. Exterior

A stunning four bedroom home on Weetwood Park Drive is on the market for £895,000.

Enter into this beautiful entrance hallway.

2. Hall

Enter into this beautiful entrance hallway.

A large living room with fireplace.

3. Living room

A large living room with fireplace.

The living room has a charming bay window.

4. Living room

The living room has a charming bay window.

It also has access to the office.

5. Living room

It also has access to the office.

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall units.

6. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall units.

