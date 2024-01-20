13 pictures of this stunning Leeds Grade II home full of character features mixing with easy family living
A wonderful Grade II listed stone terraced home in Leeds is now up for sale.
This spacious home on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton is set over four floors and features high ceilings and lots of feature characters.
Walk into the charming hallway leading to a good-size living room with stunning wooden floors. The dining kitchen features modern units mixed with the character of the home.
In the basement is a large bedroom and utility room, along with a shower room, while on the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms, one with ensuite, and the stunning house bathroom with bathtub and large shower cubicle.
On the second floor is a large double bedroom with exposed wood beams in the ceiling. Externally is a front garden with mature shrubs and trees, while the rear garden features a spacious patio seating area and large lawn.
The home is on the market with estate agents Preston Baker for £625,000.