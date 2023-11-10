Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning Leeds family home set behind secure gates with large gardens

Estate agents William H Brown has listed this stunning high-spec terraced home in New Farnley for £420,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Located behind secure gates on Chapel Lane in New Farnley, this property offers lots of space and flexibility and is ideal for a growing family or professionals in need of room.

On the ground floor is a hall leading to a large bright lounge with log burner. The modern fitted kitchen has lots of room for furniture and is the ideal place to entertain. A guest WC is also on this floor.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which two have ensuites. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over. The cellar space is ideal for use as a gym.

Externally is a private patio area, a large driveway and large communal grounds.

This stunning high spec property is on the market.

1. Exterior

This stunning high spec property is on the market. Photo: William H Brown

Enter into a spacious bright hallway.

2. Hallway

Enter into a spacious bright hallway. Photo: William H Brown

The living room with log burner and large window.

3. Lounge

The living room with log burner and large window. Photo: William H Brown

A modern fitted kitchen with stylish appliances and base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

A modern fitted kitchen with stylish appliances and base and wall units. Photo: William H Brown

Here is also lots of room for a dining table.

5. Kitchen

Here is also lots of room for a dining table. Photo: William H Brown

This large window lets lots of light in.

6. Landing

This large window lets lots of light in. Photo: William H Brown

