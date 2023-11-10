Estate agents William H Brown has listed this stunning high-spec terraced home in New Farnley for £420,000.

Located behind secure gates on Chapel Lane in New Farnley, this property offers lots of space and flexibility and is ideal for a growing family or professionals in need of room.

On the ground floor is a hall leading to a large bright lounge with log burner. The modern fitted kitchen has lots of room for furniture and is the ideal place to entertain. A guest WC is also on this floor.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which two have ensuites. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over. The cellar space is ideal for use as a gym.

Externally is a private patio area, a large driveway and large communal grounds.

