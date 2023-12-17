Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning Leeds barn conversion with vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls

This historic barn conversion with an absolutely stunning living room with unique features is on the market.

Furnell Residential has listed this property on Rein Road in Horsforth for £995,000.

Enter into a sitting room with fireplace and spiral stairs to the first floor before entering the mind blowing living room via original barn size doors. The modern fitted breakfast kitchen offers lots of space for culinary masterpieces.

On this floor is also a bedroom with ensuite, a utility room and guest WC.

Up the elegant stairs in the living room you reach the galleried landing with access to all first floor accommodation. Here are three stunning bedrooms, all of which have ensuites.

The property is set on a river fronted setting, with enclosed gardens to the rear of the property.

This absolutely stunning barn conversion Holly Barn on Rein Road in Horsforth is on the market with Furnell Residential for £995,000.

1. Exterior

This absolutely stunning barn conversion Holly Barn on Rein Road in Horsforth is on the market with Furnell Residential for £995,000.

A good size sitting room greets you as you enter, with spiral stairs to the first floor.

2. Sitting room

A good size sitting room greets you as you enter, with spiral stairs to the first floor. Photo: Furnell Residential

Enter via the original barn height boors into this split level living room.

3. Living room

Enter via the original barn height boors into this split level living room. Photo: Furnell Residential

It has a feature stone exposed fireplace with inset wood burning stove.

4. Living room

It has a feature stone exposed fireplace with inset wood burning stove. Photo: Furnell Residential

The higher elevation offers views of the adjoining riverbank.

5. Living room

The higher elevation offers views of the adjoining riverbank. Photo: Furnell Residential

It has vaulted ceilings and exposed Queen truss rafters.

6. Living room

It has vaulted ceilings and exposed Queen truss rafters. Photo: Furnell Residential

