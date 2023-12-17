This historic barn conversion with an absolutely stunning living room with unique features is on the market.

Enter into a sitting room with fireplace and spiral stairs to the first floor before entering the mind blowing living room via original barn size doors. The modern fitted breakfast kitchen offers lots of space for culinary masterpieces.

On this floor is also a bedroom with ensuite, a utility room and guest WC.

Up the elegant stairs in the living room you reach the galleried landing with access to all first floor accommodation. Here are three stunning bedrooms, all of which have ensuites.

The property is set on a river fronted setting, with enclosed gardens to the rear of the property.

1 . Exterior This absolutely stunning barn conversion Holly Barn on Rein Road in Horsforth is on the market with Furnell Residential for £995,000.

2 . Sitting room A good size sitting room greets you as you enter, with spiral stairs to the first floor.

3 . Living room Enter via the original barn height boors into this split level living room.

4 . Living room It has a feature stone exposed fireplace with inset wood burning stove.

5 . Living room The higher elevation offers views of the adjoining riverbank.

6 . Living room It has vaulted ceilings and exposed Queen truss rafters.