13 pictures of this stunning Leeds barn conversion with vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls
This historic barn conversion with an absolutely stunning living room with unique features is on the market.
Furnell Residential has listed this property on Rein Road in Horsforth for £995,000.
Enter into a sitting room with fireplace and spiral stairs to the first floor before entering the mind blowing living room via original barn size doors. The modern fitted breakfast kitchen offers lots of space for culinary masterpieces.
On this floor is also a bedroom with ensuite, a utility room and guest WC.
Up the elegant stairs in the living room you reach the galleried landing with access to all first floor accommodation. Here are three stunning bedrooms, all of which have ensuites.
The property is set on a river fronted setting, with enclosed gardens to the rear of the property.