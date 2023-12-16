13 pictures of this stunning large Leeds five bedroom family home in a highly popular residential development
This spacious family home has been tastefully enhanced by its present owners.
Manning Stainton has listed this five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close in a popular residential area of Alwoodley in North Leeds.
The ground floor has a large hallway leading to a living room with bay window, a modern breakfast kitchen with access to a sun room, and a separate dining room. Here is also a snug with acces to a garage and a study along with a utility room and guest WC.
On the first floor are four generous size bedrooms including a master suite with built-in wardrobes and ensuite bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
On the second floor is a stunning bedroom with skylight windows and built-in wardrobe. Here is also a shower room and eaves storage.
Externally is a large driveway to the front with room for numerous cars leading to the garage. The mature rear garden is enclosed and features with a spacious patio area and large lawns.