This spacious family home has been tastefully enhanced by its present owners.

Manning Stainton has listed this five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close in a popular residential area of Alwoodley in North Leeds.

The ground floor has a large hallway leading to a living room with bay window, a modern breakfast kitchen with access to a sun room, and a separate dining room. Here is also a snug with acces to a garage and a study along with a utility room and guest WC.

On the first floor are four generous size bedrooms including a master suite with built-in wardrobes and ensuite bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

On the second floor is a stunning bedroom with skylight windows and built-in wardrobe. Here is also a shower room and eaves storage.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with room for numerous cars leading to the garage. The mature rear garden is enclosed and features with a spacious patio area and large lawns.

1 . Exterior This North Leeds five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close is on the market with Manning Stainton for £795,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall Enter into a large airy hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room has a large bay window to the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining room A separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales