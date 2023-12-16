Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning large Leeds five bedroom family home in a highly popular residential development

This spacious family home has been tastefully enhanced by its present owners.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close in a popular residential area of Alwoodley in North Leeds.

The ground floor has a large hallway leading to a living room with bay window, a modern breakfast kitchen with access to a sun room, and a separate dining room. Here is also a snug with acces to a garage and a study along with a utility room and guest WC.

On the first floor are four generous size bedrooms including a master suite with built-in wardrobes and ensuite bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

On the second floor is a stunning bedroom with skylight windows and built-in wardrobe. Here is also a shower room and eaves storage.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with room for numerous cars leading to the garage. The mature rear garden is enclosed and features with a spacious patio area and large lawns.

This North Leeds five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close is on the market with Manning Stainton for £795,000.

1. Exterior

This North Leeds five bedroom home on Wike Ridge Close is on the market with Manning Stainton for £795,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into a large airy hallway.

2. Hall

Enter into a large airy hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room has a large bay window to the front elevation.

3. Living room

The living room has a large bay window to the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden.

4. Dining room

A separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar.

5. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has a range of fitted base and wall units along with integrated appliances.

6. Kitchen

It has a range of fitted base and wall units along with integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

