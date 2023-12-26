13 pictures of this stone built family home in Leeds built in 2021 with large enclosed garden
A detached property built just two years ago and finished to the highest standard is on the market.
Manning Stainton has listed the three bedroom semi-detached family home on Blenheim Drive in Kippax for £272,500.
The ground floor comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a spacious living room to the front elevation and to the rear an open dining kitchen with central island and French doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor is a landing with access to the master bedroom, a spacious double with en-suite shower room, and two additional bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office. The house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
To the rear is a spacious enclosed landscaped garden with multiple patio areas for alfresco dining and planted beds ideal for those with green fingers.