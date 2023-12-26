Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stone built family home in Leeds built in 2021 with large enclosed garden

A detached property built just two years ago and finished to the highest standard is on the market.

Manning Stainton has listed the three bedroom semi-detached family home on Blenheim Drive in Kippax for £272,500.

The ground floor comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a spacious living room to the front elevation and to the rear an open dining kitchen with central island and French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing with access to the master bedroom, a spacious double with en-suite shower room, and two additional bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office. The house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

To the rear is a spacious enclosed landscaped garden with multiple patio areas for alfresco dining and planted beds ideal for those with green fingers.

1. Exterior

Enter into a bright hall with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

Enter into a bright hall with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious living room sits to the front on the property.

3. Living room

The spacious living room sits to the front on the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units and has a central island.

4. Kitchen

The open kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units and has a central island. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is also a spacious dining area with French doors to the rear garden.

5. Dining kitchen

Here is also a spacious dining area with French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The master bedroom overlooks the front of the property.

6. Master bedroom

The master bedroom overlooks the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

