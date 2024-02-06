Located on Holmsley Lane in the ever popular Woodlesford area of Leeds, the gorgeous home is on the market with Yopa for £585,000.
A welcoming entrance hall with Mediterranean terracotta tiled floor takes you to an open and air lounge leading to a gorgeous sun room with French doors to the rear garden and flowing access to a dining space benefitting from solid walnut oak flooring throughout.
The separate bespoke solid oak kitchen boasts a range of base and wall units along with integrated appliances such as American style fridge/freezer and five ring gas range cooker.
On the first upper floor are three good-size double bedrooms along with the gorgeous luxury house bathroom tiled with Bianco Carrara Italian tiles with oval freestanding bath.
Externally is a double gated horseshoe driveway to the front of the property with ample parking for multiple vehicles and integrated single garage. The south-facing rear garden is enclosed with timber fence and features large lawns, raised decked seating area, patio with pergola, planted borders and mature trees.