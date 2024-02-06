Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this spacious Leeds family home with luxurious bathroom, solid oak kitchen and walnut floors

This home is spread over 1,700 square feet and has been updated over the years by its current owners to maintain the highest standards.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Located on Holmsley Lane in the ever popular Woodlesford area of Leeds, the gorgeous home is on the market with Yopa for £585,000.

A welcoming entrance hall with Mediterranean terracotta tiled floor takes you to an open and air lounge leading to a gorgeous sun room with French doors to the rear garden and flowing access to a dining space benefitting from solid walnut oak flooring throughout.

The separate bespoke solid oak kitchen boasts a range of base and wall units along with integrated appliances such as American style fridge/freezer and five ring gas range cooker.

On the first upper floor are three good-size double bedrooms along with the gorgeous luxury house bathroom tiled with Bianco Carrara Italian tiles with oval freestanding bath.

Externally is a double gated horseshoe driveway to the front of the property with ample parking for multiple vehicles and integrated single garage. The south-facing rear garden is enclosed with timber fence and features large lawns, raised decked seating area, patio with pergola, planted borders and mature trees.

Here is a beautifully presented three bedroom detached home now on the market.

Driveway

Here is a beautifully presented three bedroom detached home now on the market.

From the hallway you access this light and air lounge leading to a stunning sun room.

Lounge

From the hallway you access this light and air lounge leading to a stunning sun room.

The sun room flows through to the dining area while large French doors lead out to the south-facing garden.

Sun room

The sun room flows through to the dining area while large French doors lead out to the south-facing garden.

The spacious dining area, like the adjacent sun room and lounge has solid walnut oak flooring.

Dining room

The spacious dining area, like the adjacent sun room and lounge has solid walnut oak flooring.

The bespoke solid oak kitchen comes with a great range of base and wall appliances and enough space for a second large dining table.

Kitchen diner

The bespoke solid oak kitchen comes with a great range of base and wall appliances and enough space for a second large dining table.

Here is an American style fridge-freezer and a five ring gas range cooker.

Kitchen

Here is an American style fridge-freezer and a five ring gas range cooker.

