Located on Holmsley Lane in the ever popular Woodlesford area of Leeds, the gorgeous home is on the market with Yopa for £585,000.

A welcoming entrance hall with Mediterranean terracotta tiled floor takes you to an open and air lounge leading to a gorgeous sun room with French doors to the rear garden and flowing access to a dining space benefitting from solid walnut oak flooring throughout.

The separate bespoke solid oak kitchen boasts a range of base and wall units along with integrated appliances such as American style fridge/freezer and five ring gas range cooker.

On the first upper floor are three good-size double bedrooms along with the gorgeous luxury house bathroom tiled with Bianco Carrara Italian tiles with oval freestanding bath.

Externally is a double gated horseshoe driveway to the front of the property with ample parking for multiple vehicles and integrated single garage. The south-facing rear garden is enclosed with timber fence and features large lawns, raised decked seating area, patio with pergola, planted borders and mature trees.

1 . Driveway Here is a beautifully presented three bedroom detached home now on the market. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Lounge From the hallway you access this light and air lounge leading to a stunning sun room. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Sun room The sun room flows through to the dining area while large French doors lead out to the south-facing garden. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The spacious dining area, like the adjacent sun room and lounge has solid walnut oak flooring. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen diner The bespoke solid oak kitchen comes with a great range of base and wall appliances and enough space for a second large dining table. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen Here is an American style fridge-freezer and a five ring gas range cooker. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales