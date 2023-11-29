Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this modern Leeds three bedroom family home in Roundhay with stunning interior and tiled garden

This stunning family home with three large bedrooms, an open dining kitchen and cosy living room in Leeds is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this modern property on Coppice Way in Roundhay for £320,000.

Enter into a bright hallway with feature tiled floor with access to the cosy lounge with fireplace and gas fire and a bay window to the front elevation. The open dining kitchen has fitted modern appliances, base and wall units and a door leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two double bedrooms and a spacious single. Here is also the three-piece family suite with walk-in shower.

Externally is a block paved driveway to the front providing off street parking. To the rear is a an enclosed paved garden with lots of room for furniture and a garden shed to the back.

This three bedroom family home in Roundhay is on the market.

1. Exterior

This three bedroom family home in Roundhay is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into this hallway with feature tiled floor.

2. Hall

Enter into this hallway with feature tiled floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room has a bay window to the front elevation and feature fireplace with gas fire.

3. Living room

The living room has a bay window to the front elevation and feature fireplace with gas fire. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open dining kitchen is the heart of the property.

4. Dining kitchen

The open dining kitchen is the heart of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern fitted kitchen has a range of integrated appliances.

5. Dining kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen has a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here are also doors leading to the rear garden.

6. Dining kitchen

Here are also doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

