This stunning family home with three large bedrooms, an open dining kitchen and cosy living room in Leeds is on the market.

Enter into a bright hallway with feature tiled floor with access to the cosy lounge with fireplace and gas fire and a bay window to the front elevation. The open dining kitchen has fitted modern appliances, base and wall units and a door leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two double bedrooms and a spacious single. Here is also the three-piece family suite with walk-in shower.

Externally is a block paved driveway to the front providing off street parking. To the rear is a an enclosed paved garden with lots of room for furniture and a garden shed to the back.

