13 pictures of this modern Leeds three bedroom family home in Roundhay with stunning interior and tiled garden
This stunning family home with three large bedrooms, an open dining kitchen and cosy living room in Leeds is on the market.
Manning Stainton has listed this modern property on Coppice Way in Roundhay for £320,000.
Enter into a bright hallway with feature tiled floor with access to the cosy lounge with fireplace and gas fire and a bay window to the front elevation. The open dining kitchen has fitted modern appliances, base and wall units and a door leading to the rear garden.
On the first floor is a landing leading to two double bedrooms and a spacious single. Here is also the three-piece family suite with walk-in shower.
Externally is a block paved driveway to the front providing off street parking. To the rear is a an enclosed paved garden with lots of room for furniture and a garden shed to the back.