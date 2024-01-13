13 pictures of this modern Leeds family home with two reception rooms and large garden ideal for a family
This large family home in a Leeds town is currently for sale.
The four-bedroom property on Lordswood Grange in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425.
In brief, it comprise an entrance hall leading to a large living room with access to the rear garden, a second sitting room to the front of the property and a large open-plan kitchen with modern fittings and appliances.
On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a private ensuite shower room. The family bathroom has a bathtub with separate shower.
Externally is a driveway to the front leading to a garage. To the rear is a good-size enclosed garden with a lawn and large patio seating area.