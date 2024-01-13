Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this modern Leeds family home with two reception rooms and large garden ideal for a family

This large family home in a Leeds town is currently for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The four-bedroom property on Lordswood Grange in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425.

In brief, it comprise an entrance hall leading to a large living room with access to the rear garden, a second sitting room to the front of the property and a large open-plan kitchen with modern fittings and appliances.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a private ensuite shower room. The family bathroom has a bathtub with separate shower.

Externally is a driveway to the front leading to a garage. To the rear is a good-size enclosed garden with a lawn and large patio seating area.

This charming four bedroom home on Lordswood Grange in Pudsey is on the market for £435,000.

1. Exterior

This charming four bedroom home on Lordswood Grange in Pudsey is on the market for £435,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has two reception rooms, including this large living room with access to the rear garden.

2. Living room

It has two reception rooms, including this large living room with access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

A second reception room sits to the front of the property.

3. Sitting room

A second reception room sits to the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large modern open-plan kitchen is fitted with a range of contemporary high gloss wall and base units.

4. Kitchen

The large modern open-plan kitchen is fitted with a range of contemporary high gloss wall and base units. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor is a spacious master bedroom.

5. Bedroom

On the first floor is a spacious master bedroom. Photo: Manning Stainton

The master bedroom has an ensuite shower room.

6. Ensuite

The master bedroom has an ensuite shower room. Photo: Manning Stainton

