This modern family home on a brilliant corner plot in Morley is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349.995.

The three bedroom property on Perry Grove, Morley, offers lots of space for a growing family with a lovely garden in a sought-after location.

Enter into the entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC and storage. The large lounge has windows to the front and side elevations, while the modern dining kitchen benefits from modern appliances and base and wall units.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two double bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room, and a third single bedroom that can be used as a study. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is a rear garden with flagged pathway, patio space and decked area ideal for alfresco dining. To the front is a detached garage with electric door and car charging point with a driveway for off-street parking.

1 . Exterior A charming modern three bedroom home on Perry Grove is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Enter into the entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to a guest WC. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The large lounge with windows to the side and front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The kitchen enjoys a range of base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Dining kitchen The open dining area is a great place to entertain, and glass doors lead to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales