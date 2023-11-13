13 pictures of this modern Leeds family home on a corner plot with stunning manicured gardens
This modern family home on a brilliant corner plot in Morley is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349.995.
The three bedroom property on Perry Grove, Morley, offers lots of space for a growing family with a lovely garden in a sought-after location.
Enter into the entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC and storage. The large lounge has windows to the front and side elevations, while the modern dining kitchen benefits from modern appliances and base and wall units.
On the first floor is a landing leading to two double bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room, and a third single bedroom that can be used as a study. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
Externally is a rear garden with flagged pathway, patio space and decked area ideal for alfresco dining. To the front is a detached garage with electric door and car charging point with a driveway for off-street parking.