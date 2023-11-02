Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this modern family home in Leeds with large extension and open living kitchen

A modern property with a large side extension ideal for growing families is on the market with Propertynest for £260,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

This stunning family home on William Rise in Killingbeck, Leeds with three to four bedrooms and large open plan kitchen and diner offers contemporary living with style and comfort.

Enter into a bright hallway leading to the spacious living room with a beautiful large bay window to the front.

The modern kitchen and diner has lots of space for family gatherings as well as modern fitted appliances.

Here is also a large side extension, providing an extra room that can work as a fourth bedroom, a study or a snug. It also has a large shower room.

On the first floor are three charming bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a large bay window. A shower room with separate WC is also on this floor.

Externally is a small enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio for alfresco dining. To the front is a driveway for off-street parking an a charging port for electric vehicles.

This beautiful semi-detached home is for sale.

1. Exterior

This beautiful semi-detached home is for sale.

Enter the family home into this bright and airy hallway.

2. Hall

Enter the family home into this bright and airy hallway.

To the front sits this lounge with large bay window.

3. Lounge

To the front sits this lounge with large bay window.

The kitchen has been finished to exceptional standard.

4. Dining kitchen

The kitchen has been finished to exceptional standard.

The open dining kitchen has lots of space for family gatherings.

5. Dining kitchen

The open dining kitchen has lots of space for family gatherings.

There is also a small log burner.

6. Dining kitchen

There is also a small log burner.

