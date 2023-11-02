A modern property with a large side extension ideal for growing families is on the market with Propertynest for £260,000.

This stunning family home on William Rise in Killingbeck, Leeds with three to four bedrooms and large open plan kitchen and diner offers contemporary living with style and comfort.

Enter into a bright hallway leading to the spacious living room with a beautiful large bay window to the front.

The modern kitchen and diner has lots of space for family gatherings as well as modern fitted appliances.

Here is also a large side extension, providing an extra room that can work as a fourth bedroom, a study or a snug. It also has a large shower room.

On the first floor are three charming bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a large bay window. A shower room with separate WC is also on this floor.

Externally is a small enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio for alfresco dining. To the front is a driveway for off-street parking an a charging port for electric vehicles.

