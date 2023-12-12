Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this modern family home in Leeds with large bedrooms and open plan living space

A beautifully presented modern home in a highly sought after Leeds suburb is on the market.

By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed the four bedroom property on Stainburn Avenue in Moortown for £499,950.

The extended family home features a large modern kitchen with skylight windows, additional sitting rooms and a spacious living room with bay window and separate dining room.

It has three good-size double bedrooms, of which the main suite enjoys a private shower room, and a four piece family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. A fourth single bedroom can be used as additional sitting place or as an office.

Externally, the property sits on a large plot with off-street parking and an integral garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawn with a raised decked area and patio.

This modern family home on Stainburn Avenue in Moor Allerton is on the market.

1. Exterior

This modern family home on Stainburn Avenue in Moor Allerton is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the front is this gorgeous sitting room with bay window and feature fireplace.

2. Living room

To the front is this gorgeous sitting room with bay window and feature fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton

A small sitting room hallway leads to the kitchen.

3. Sitting room

A small sitting room hallway leads to the kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

An open plan breakfast kitchen with skylight windows.

4. Kitchen

An open plan breakfast kitchen with skylight windows. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has a range of appliances, base and wall units and breakfast bar.

5. Kitchen

It has a range of appliances, base and wall units and breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate dining room connected to the living room sits to the rear.

6. Dining room

A separate dining room connected to the living room sits to the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

