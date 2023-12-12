13 pictures of this modern family home in Leeds with large bedrooms and open plan living space
A beautifully presented modern home in a highly sought after Leeds suburb is on the market.
Manning Stainton has listed the four bedroom property on Stainburn Avenue in Moortown for £499,950.
The extended family home features a large modern kitchen with skylight windows, additional sitting rooms and a spacious living room with bay window and separate dining room.
It has three good-size double bedrooms, of which the main suite enjoys a private shower room, and a four piece family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. A fourth single bedroom can be used as additional sitting place or as an office.
Externally, the property sits on a large plot with off-street parking and an integral garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawn with a raised decked area and patio.