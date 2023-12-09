Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this luxurious Leeds home in Horsforth with boutique hotel feel and large tranquil gardens

This detached luxury home is worth a look inside.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Set in a prime location on Rawdon Road in Horsforth, Leeds, this home is listed with Hunters for £1,100,000.

Internally are stunning reception room and a beautiful open dining kitchen with central isle. The first floor features three gorgeous bedrooms with large windows taking in the great green surroundings, and luxurious bathroom with detached bathtubs.

The property is set on around 2.23 acres of stunning land including woodlands, tranquil stream and large meadow. A large garage fits multiple cars.

This stunning Horsforth home with boutique hotel feel is for sale.

1. Exterior

This stunning Horsforth home with boutique hotel feel is for sale. Photo: Hunters

Enter into this large hallway with unique stairs.

2. Hallway

Enter into this large hallway with unique stairs. Photo: Hunters

The stunning living room has a fireplace and large glass doors to the garden.

3. Living room

The stunning living room has a fireplace and large glass doors to the garden. Photo: Hunters

This absolutely gorgeous kitchen with central island has high quality Bosch appliances.

4. Dining kitchen

This absolutely gorgeous kitchen with central island has high quality Bosch appliances. Photo: Hunters

The room has concrete surfaces and exposed bricks on the walls.

5. Dining kitchen

The room has concrete surfaces and exposed bricks on the walls. Photo: Hunters

It has a large dining area perfect for gathering friends and family.

6. Dining kitchen

It has a large dining area perfect for gathering friends and family. Photo: Hunters

