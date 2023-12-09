13 pictures of this luxurious Leeds home in Horsforth with boutique hotel feel and large tranquil gardens
This detached luxury home is worth a look inside.
Set in a prime location on Rawdon Road in Horsforth, Leeds, this home is listed with Hunters for £1,100,000.
Internally are stunning reception room and a beautiful open dining kitchen with central isle. The first floor features three gorgeous bedrooms with large windows taking in the great green surroundings, and luxurious bathroom with detached bathtubs.
The property is set on around 2.23 acres of stunning land including woodlands, tranquil stream and large meadow. A large garage fits multiple cars.