Internally is a hallway leading to the main reception room with triple aspect windows and multi-fuel burner.

The modern kitchen features a breakfast bar and a range of base and wall units and access to a separate dining room and a stunning sun room with large glass doors opening up to the rear garden.

The home has four to five good-size bedrooms, with each room unique and flexible, and a luxurious family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.

The rear garden features multiple seating areas and a gorgeous garden bar ready for you to host the greatest garden parties in Leeds.

