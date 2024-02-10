Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this luxurious Leeds family residence with sun room opening to the garden with fully equipped bar

This home will make you the envy of all your friends and family.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:44 GMT

A truly opulent family home on a tucked away location on Hall Park Rise in Kippax is on the market with Manning Stainton for £625,000.

Internally is a hallway leading to the main reception room with triple aspect windows and multi-fuel burner.

The modern kitchen features a breakfast bar and a range of base and wall units and access to a separate dining room and a stunning sun room with large glass doors opening up to the rear garden.

The home has four to five good-size bedrooms, with each room unique and flexible, and a luxurious family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.

The rear garden features multiple seating areas and a gorgeous garden bar ready for you to host the greatest garden parties in Leeds.

This stunning and opulent family residence is on the market.

1. Exterior

This stunning and opulent family residence is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

It features large reception rooms and stunning gardens for luxurious family living.

2. Reception room

It features large reception rooms and stunning gardens for luxurious family living. Photo: Manning Stainton

The main reception room benefits from triple aspect windows and a multi-fuel burning stove.

3. Reception room

The main reception room benefits from triple aspect windows and a multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen with breakfast bar and fitted base and wall units and appliances overlooks the gorgeous sun room.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with breakfast bar and fitted base and wall units and appliances overlooks the gorgeous sun room. Photo: Manning Stainton

A spacious separate dining room sits next to the kitchen.

5. Dining room

A spacious separate dining room sits next to the kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

Stairs lead down to the sun room which opens up to the garden.

6. Sun room

Stairs lead down to the sun room which opens up to the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

