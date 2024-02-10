A truly opulent family home on a tucked away location on Hall Park Rise in Kippax is on the market with Manning Stainton for £625,000.
Internally is a hallway leading to the main reception room with triple aspect windows and multi-fuel burner.
The modern kitchen features a breakfast bar and a range of base and wall units and access to a separate dining room and a stunning sun room with large glass doors opening up to the rear garden.
The home has four to five good-size bedrooms, with each room unique and flexible, and a luxurious family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The rear garden features multiple seating areas and a gorgeous garden bar ready for you to host the greatest garden parties in Leeds.
