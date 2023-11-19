A stunning family home in Adel, Leeds with lots of space across three floors and with large gardens is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

Enter into this large home on St Helens Gardens to be welcomed by a large bright hall leading to a spacious and bright reception room and the stunning open living kitchen with modern appliances, base and wall units, central island and lots of space for a dining area and a lounge. Here, large bi-folding glass doors lead to the rear garden patio.

The staircase leads to the first floor landing and three double bedrooms, of which two have ensuite shower and bathrooms. The staircase continues to the second floor where a large loft double bedroom with ensuite is located.

Externally is a generous driveway leading to the garage, a small lawn and a charging point to the front. To the rear is a tiled patio with inset riser light, a tiled seating area as well as a lawned garden leading to another decked area for planting.

