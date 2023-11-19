Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this luxurious Leeds family home with loft bedroom and open living kitchen

A stunning family home in Adel, Leeds with lots of space across three floors and with large gardens is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

Enter into this large home on St Helens Gardens to be welcomed by a large bright hall leading to a spacious and bright reception room and the stunning open living kitchen with modern appliances, base and wall units, central island and lots of space for a dining area and a lounge. Here, large bi-folding glass doors lead to the rear garden patio.

The staircase leads to the first floor landing and three double bedrooms, of which two have ensuite shower and bathrooms. The staircase continues to the second floor where a large loft double bedroom with ensuite is located.

Externally is a generous driveway leading to the garage, a small lawn and a charging point to the front. To the rear is a tiled patio with inset riser light, a tiled seating area as well as a lawned garden leading to another decked area for planting.

1. Exterior

This luxurious four bedroom detached house on St. Helens Gardens in Adel is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into this large hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all the ground floor rooms.

2. Hall

Enter into this large hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all the ground floor rooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

The heart of the property is this open living kitchen door with dining area.

3. Kitchen and dining room

The heart of the property is this open living kitchen door with dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has large glass doors opening to the rear garden and the kitchen is fitted with modern appliances and base and wall units.

4. Kitchen and dining room

It has large glass doors opening to the rear garden and the kitchen is fitted with modern appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

There is even room for a lounge area.

5. Kitchen and dining room

There is even room for a lounge area. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate living room sits of the front of the property.

6. Reception room

A separate living room sits of the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

