13 pictures of this Leeds three bedroom home with modern interior ideal for first time buyers and families

By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

This extended three bedroom semi-detached property on Standale Avenue in Pudsey is listed with Manning Stainton for the low price of £180,000, making it ideal for first time buyers and young families.

On the ground floor is a generous size lounge with lots of space for a living room and dining area, with window overlooking the front elevation and stretching all the way to the rear garden. The fitted kitchen has been extended into the former outhouse to create extra space for families to enjoy time together.

Originally a two bedroom house, the first floor has been reconfigured to create a double bedroom and two single bedrooms. The tiled family bathroom has white suite bathtub, WC and wash hand basin.

Externally there are gardens both to the front and the rear. The rear garden is enclosed with a paved patio and raised lawn.

1. Exterior

The large open plan living room stretches from the front to the rear of the property.

2. Lounge

The large open plan living room stretches from the front to the rear of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

A window overlooks the front of the property.

3. Lounge

A window overlooks the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear are patio doors leading to the rear garden.

4. Lounge

To the rear are patio doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen features a range of oak effects fitted units.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen features a range of oak effects fitted units. Photo: Manning Stainton

There is also a range of appliances including washing machine, gas hob and ovens.

6. Kitchen

There is also a range of appliances including washing machine, gas hob and ovens. Photo: Manning Stainton

