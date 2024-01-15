This renovated terraced home in West Leeds is full of character and a seamless integration of modern features.

As you approach the property, a small but private patio leads to a charming green door taking you into a spacious living room with enough room for a dining table. On this floor is also a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units.

On the first floor is a gorgeous double bedroom with fireplace, along with the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Up the stairs to the top floor is a second double bedroom with fireplace and skylight window, along with a single bedroom, which can be used as an office if needed.

The property also features a handy cellar with space for storage.

This beautiful modern terraced home on Wellington Terrace in Bramley is on the market with Strike for £180,000.

2 . Patio A small private patio sits to the front, ideal for enjoying warmer days outside. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

3 . Lounge On the ground floor is a stylish lounge. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Here is lots of space for families to enjoy evenings together, as well as room for a dining table. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen The modern kitchen also sits on the ground floor. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen The contemporary kitchen with orange and grey finish has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances. Photo: Strike Photo Sales