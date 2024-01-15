Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this Leeds home meticulously renovated to mix contemporary elegance and timeless charm

This renovated terraced home in West Leeds is full of character and a seamless integration of modern features.

Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three-bedroom terraced property on Wellington Terrace in the Leeds suburb Bramley is on the market with Hunters for £180,000.

As you approach the property, a small but private patio leads to a charming green door taking you into a spacious living room with enough room for a dining table. On this floor is also a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units.

On the first floor is a gorgeous double bedroom with fireplace, along with the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Up the stairs to the top floor is a second double bedroom with fireplace and skylight window, along with a single bedroom, which can be used as an office if needed.

The property also features a handy cellar with space for storage.

1. Exterior

This beautiful modern terraced home on Wellington Terrace in Bramley is on the market with Strike for £180,000. Photo: Strike

A small private patio sits to the front, ideal for enjoying warmer days outside.

2. Patio

A small private patio sits to the front, ideal for enjoying warmer days outside. Photo: Strike

On the ground floor is a stylish lounge.

3. Lounge

On the ground floor is a stylish lounge. Photo: Strike

Here is lots of space for families to enjoy evenings together, as well as room for a dining table.

4. Lounge

Here is lots of space for families to enjoy evenings together, as well as room for a dining table. Photo: Strike

The modern kitchen also sits on the ground floor.

5. Kitchen

The modern kitchen also sits on the ground floor. Photo: Strike

The contemporary kitchen with orange and grey finish has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

6. Kitchen

The contemporary kitchen with orange and grey finish has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances. Photo: Strike

