13 pictures of this Leeds home meticulously renovated to mix contemporary elegance and timeless charm
This renovated terraced home in West Leeds is full of character and a seamless integration of modern features.
The three-bedroom terraced property on Wellington Terrace in the Leeds suburb Bramley is on the market with Hunters for £180,000.
As you approach the property, a small but private patio leads to a charming green door taking you into a spacious living room with enough room for a dining table. On this floor is also a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units.
On the first floor is a gorgeous double bedroom with fireplace, along with the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
Up the stairs to the top floor is a second double bedroom with fireplace and skylight window, along with a single bedroom, which can be used as an office if needed.
The property also features a handy cellar with space for storage.