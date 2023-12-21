This family home in a highly desirable suburban village is for sale.

This three bedroom detached house on Elder Rise in the Leeds village Woodlesford is on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds for £369,995.

A spacious hall with wooden floors lead to a modern fitted kitchen with base and wall units as well as appliances. To the rear sits an open living and dining room with fireplace and access to the large conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a double bedroom with en-suite shower room, and two additional good-size bedrooms. A family bathroom with bathtub and shower over is also located here.

The enclosed rear garden has a tiled patio area ideal for alfresco dining and a spacious lawn.

