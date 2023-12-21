Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of this Leeds family home with large conservatory and contemporary modern finish throughout

This family home in a highly desirable suburban village is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

This three bedroom detached house on Elder Rise in the Leeds village Woodlesford is on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds for £369,995.

A spacious hall with wooden floors lead to a modern fitted kitchen with base and wall units as well as appliances. To the rear sits an open living and dining room with fireplace and access to the large conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a double bedroom with en-suite shower room, and two additional good-size bedrooms. A family bathroom with bathtub and shower over is also located here.

The enclosed rear garden has a tiled patio area ideal for alfresco dining and a spacious lawn.

This charming three bedroom home on Elder Rise in Woodlesford in Leeds is on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds for £369,995.

1. Exterior

This charming three bedroom home on Elder Rise in Woodlesford in Leeds is on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds for £369,995. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
Enter into the hall with wooden flooring.

2. Hall

Enter into the hall with wooden flooring. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
The kitchen has fitted wall and base units and appliances.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has fitted wall and base units and appliances. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
Open living room has a living area with fireplace.

4. Living area

Open living room has a living area with fireplace. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
There is also a dining space.

5. Dining area

There is also a dining space. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
The living and dining area has access to the large conservatory.

6. Conservatory

The living and dining area has access to the large conservatory. Photo: Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHomeProperty