This charming family home with cosy interiors and a unique rear garden is on the market.

The entry hallway leads to a double aspect lounge with living flame gas fire and French doors to the rear garden. The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, and behind it sits a handy utility space and guest WC.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms along with the recently updated shower room with feature wall tiling and spacious walk-in shower.

The enclosed rear garden is low maintenance with gravel beds and patio areas and a number of palm trees to bring that tropical feeling right to your garden.

