13 pictures of this Leeds family home with charming interiors and enclosed garden with tropical feel

This charming family home with cosy interiors and a unique rear garden is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

EweMove Sales & Lettings has listed this three bedroom property on Embleton Road in Methley, Leeds for £200,000.

The entry hallway leads to a double aspect lounge with living flame gas fire and French doors to the rear garden. The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, and behind it sits a handy utility space and guest WC.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms along with the recently updated shower room with feature wall tiling and spacious walk-in shower.

The enclosed rear garden is low maintenance with gravel beds and patio areas and a number of palm trees to bring that tropical feeling right to your garden.

This charming tree bedroom semi-detached home on Embleton Road in Methley is on the market with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £200,000.

1. Exterior

This charming tree bedroom semi-detached home on Embleton Road in Methley is on the market with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £200,000. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

The double aspect lounge and dining room has a living flame has fire and French doors to the rear garden.

2. Lounge

The double aspect lounge and dining room has a living flame has fire and French doors to the rear garden. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

The characterful kitchen is fitted with base and wall units.

3. Kitchen

The characterful kitchen is fitted with base and wall units. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Behind the kitchen is a handy utility space.

4. Utility

Behind the kitchen is a handy utility space. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Here is also a guest WC.

5. Guest WC

Here is also a guest WC. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

On the first floor are the bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

On the first floor are the bedrooms. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

