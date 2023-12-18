13 pictures of this Leeds family home with charming interiors and enclosed garden with tropical feel
This charming family home with cosy interiors and a unique rear garden is on the market.
EweMove Sales & Lettings has listed this three bedroom property on Embleton Road in Methley, Leeds for £200,000.
The entry hallway leads to a double aspect lounge with living flame gas fire and French doors to the rear garden. The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, and behind it sits a handy utility space and guest WC.
On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms along with the recently updated shower room with feature wall tiling and spacious walk-in shower.
The enclosed rear garden is low maintenance with gravel beds and patio areas and a number of palm trees to bring that tropical feeling right to your garden.