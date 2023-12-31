A beautiful four bedroom family home in Leeds is on the market.

Preston Baker has listed the property on Ring Road in Cross Gates for £425,000.

It features two reception rooms and a spacious modern dining kitchen with skylight windows and glass doors to the rear garden. It has two family bathrooms on the ground and first floor, with the ground floor room benefitting from a bathtub with shower over while the first floor bathroom has a bathtub and separate walk-in shower.

On the first floor are two double bedroom and a single bedroom, with a fourth bedroom with its own en-suite shower room on the second floor.

The property also has a bar room, ideal for hosting family and friends.

The enclosed rear garden has patio areas, a greenhouse, tile paved path and lawns along with planted borders.

