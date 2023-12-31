Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this Leeds family home with a bar room in the beautiful rear garden

A beautiful four bedroom family home in Leeds is on the market.

Published 31st Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Preston Baker has listed the property on Ring Road in Cross Gates for £425,000.

It features two reception rooms and a spacious modern dining kitchen with skylight windows and glass doors to the rear garden. It has two family bathrooms on the ground and first floor, with the ground floor room benefitting from a bathtub with shower over while the first floor bathroom has a bathtub and separate walk-in shower.

On the first floor are two double bedroom and a single bedroom, with a fourth bedroom with its own en-suite shower room on the second floor.

The property also has a bar room, ideal for hosting family and friends.

The enclosed rear garden has patio areas, a greenhouse, tile paved path and lawns along with planted borders.

1. Exterior

Enter into a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

Enter into a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Preston Baker

The lounge has a bay window overlooking the front elevation.

3. Lounge

The lounge has a bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Preston Baker

Here is also a second reception room.

4. Sitting room

Here is also a second reception room. Photo: Preston Baker

It opens up to the dining kitchen.

5. Kitchen

It opens up to the dining kitchen. Photo: Preston Baker

The dining area has glass doors to the rear garden and skylights.

6. Kitchen

The dining area has glass doors to the rear garden and skylights. Photo: Preston Baker

