13 pictures of this Leeds family home on a tucked-away corner plot with conservatory and enclosed garden

This stunning three bedroom semi-detached Leeds home sits on a tucked-away corner plot on a cul-de-sac.

Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this family home on Laneside Fold in Morley, Leeds for £259,995.

Internally, the property comprises an entrance hall with stairs to first floor, lounge to the front with attractive fireplace inset to hearth and surround, a modern fitted kitchen to the rear with a range of wall & base units and breakfast bar, and a spacious conservatory currently used as a dining room.

Upstairs, the landing gives access to two bedrooms to the rear with the third bedroom currently used as an office. The fully-tiled house bathroom has a three piece suite with shower over the bath.

Enjoying a great corner plot on a this quiet cul-de-sac, the garden benefits from a timber decked seating area and landscaped lawned garden fully enclosed. To the front is a gravel driveway with a single garage.

This three bedroom home on Laneside Fold in Morley is on the market with Manning Stainton for £259,995.

1. Exterior

Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright living room enjoys an attractive fireplace.

2. Lounge

Photo: Manning Stainton

The fitted kitchen has a range of base and wall units.

3. Kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is also a breakfast bar and a door to the conservatory.

4. Kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

The conservatory is currently used as a dining room.

5. Conservatory

Photo: Manning Stainton

Up the stairs is this double bedroom.

6. Bedroom

Photo: Manning Stainton

