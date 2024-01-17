13 pictures of this Leeds family home on a tucked-away corner plot with conservatory and enclosed garden
This stunning three bedroom semi-detached Leeds home sits on a tucked-away corner plot on a cul-de-sac.
Manning Stainton has listed this family home on Laneside Fold in Morley, Leeds for £259,995.
Internally, the property comprises an entrance hall with stairs to first floor, lounge to the front with attractive fireplace inset to hearth and surround, a modern fitted kitchen to the rear with a range of wall & base units and breakfast bar, and a spacious conservatory currently used as a dining room.
Upstairs, the landing gives access to two bedrooms to the rear with the third bedroom currently used as an office. The fully-tiled house bathroom has a three piece suite with shower over the bath.
Enjoying a great corner plot on a this quiet cul-de-sac, the garden benefits from a timber decked seating area and landscaped lawned garden fully enclosed. To the front is a gravel driveway with a single garage.