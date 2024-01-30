Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this Leeds 1930s property with traditional features with potential to create a dream home

This traditional 1930s home sits on a large corner plot and features large reception rooms and tonnes of potential for renovation to create a dream home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home on Fitzroy Drive in the popular Roundhay area of Leeds for £400,000.

The spacious home is full of traditional 1930s features, and while it is in need to renovation and modernisation, the possibilities are endless for families wanting to create their dream home.

Enter into a beautiful bright hallway leading to a stunning large living room with circular bay window and fireplace. The kitchen has tonnes of potential to become a modern room made for culinary masterpieces while the large separate dining room has a large way window and fireplace and lots of space for furniture.

On the first floor is a bright landing leading to two large double bedrooms, each with circular bay windows overlooking the front and rear garden, along with a spacious single room that can be used as a third bedroom. The fully tiled shower room is accompanied by a separate WC.

The enclosed corner plot has gated access to a driveway and garage and the gardens are well established with the rear garden being south facing to enjoy lots of sunshine.

This charming home with tonnes of potential is on the market.

1. Exterior

This charming home with tonnes of potential is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The home is full of traditional 1930s features throughout.

2. Entrance hall

The home is full of traditional 1930s features throughout. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large living room gets lots of natural light from the circular bay window.

3. Living room

The large living room gets lots of natural light from the circular bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen is in need of modernisation with lots of potential to create a luxurious modern room.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is in need of modernisation with lots of potential to create a luxurious modern room. Photo: Manning Stainton

The separate dining room also benefits from a large circular bay window overlooking the front elevation.

5. Dining room

The separate dining room also benefits from a large circular bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton

Stairs in the hall lead to this spacious bright landing.

6. Landing

Stairs in the hall lead to this spacious bright landing. Photo: Manning Stainton

