The spacious home is full of traditional 1930s features, and while it is in need to renovation and modernisation, the possibilities are endless for families wanting to create their dream home.

Enter into a beautiful bright hallway leading to a stunning large living room with circular bay window and fireplace. The kitchen has tonnes of potential to become a modern room made for culinary masterpieces while the large separate dining room has a large way window and fireplace and lots of space for furniture.

On the first floor is a bright landing leading to two large double bedrooms, each with circular bay windows overlooking the front and rear garden, along with a spacious single room that can be used as a third bedroom. The fully tiled shower room is accompanied by a separate WC.

The enclosed corner plot has gated access to a driveway and garage and the gardens are well established with the rear garden being south facing to enjoy lots of sunshine.

