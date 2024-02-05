Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this incredible opulent Leeds home with numerous reception rooms and gorgeous landscaped garden

This extraordinary luxurious Leeds home with cosy snugs, mind-blowing bedrooms and gorgeous gardens is really something truly unique.

By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

This almost 3,000 square feet property on a wrap around plot with south facing garden is located on Westway in the Leeds town Garforth and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £695,000.

The home has three versatile reception rooms with stunning roof lanterns, French doors to the rear garden and fireplaces.

An open plan kitchen and snug area is overlooked by a bedroom mezzanine, while the bathrooms feature gorgeous three-piece suits with roll-top bathrooms.

Externally, the four bedroom home with annexe sits of large sprawling gardens meticulously landscaped with numerous patio areas along with lawns and lush, grassy expanses.

This stunning detached home with south facing gardens and luxurious interiors is on the market.

1. Exterior

Enter into a welcoming foyer with an abundance of natural light with access to all quarters and and ascending to the upper level.

2. Hall

A captivating open-plan kitchen sits to the side of the property.

3. Kitchen

It opens up to a gorgeous snug with fireplace.

4. Snug and kitchen

French doors connect this beautiful room with the rear garden.

5. Snug

There are a total of three reception rooms on the ground floor including this living room.

6. Reception room

