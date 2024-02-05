This almost 3,000 square feet property on a wrap around plot with south facing garden is located on Westway in the Leeds town Garforth and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £695,000.

The home has three versatile reception rooms with stunning roof lanterns, French doors to the rear garden and fireplaces.

An open plan kitchen and snug area is overlooked by a bedroom mezzanine, while the bathrooms feature gorgeous three-piece suits with roll-top bathrooms.

Externally, the four bedroom home with annexe sits of large sprawling gardens meticulously landscaped with numerous patio areas along with lawns and lush, grassy expanses.

