13 pictures of this Grade II listed former Inn conversion in Leeds with charming features and large gardens

A beautifully converted Grade II listed 18th century former inn in Thorner is on the market for £1,350,000,

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
1. Exterior

This stunning large detached home is for sale Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The large, open-plan dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The large, open-plan dining kitchen. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The dining area with exposed wood beam.

3. Dining kitchen

The dining area with exposed wood beam. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The large living room with log burner.

4. Living room

The large living room with log burner. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

A bright garden room with access to gardens.

5. Garden room

A bright garden room with access to gardens. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The charming family room.

6. Family room

The charming family room. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

