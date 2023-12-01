This stunning four bedroom family home situated between Stanningley and Farsley with newly renovated kitchen and sun room is ideal for a growing family.

The stone built terrace home listed with Manning Stainton for £345,000 is located on Wesley Road, just a short distance from the vibrant Farsley centre, and offers spacious and contemporary living

Enter into the hall with stripped flooring and dado rail before reaching the living room with feature fireplace with granite hearth and wood surround. The open and recently renovated dining kitchen with central isle is fitted with grey shaker-style units, and the dining area leads to a bright sun room with glass ceiling and double doors to the rear garden.

On the ground floor is also a utility and guest WC.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms with feature fireplaces as well as a small single bedroom that can be used as an office. Up on the second floor is a large loft bedroom with Velux skylights, fitted wardrobes and exposed ceiling beams. Here is also an ensuite shower room.

The south-west facing rear garden enjoys lots of sun with slate chippings, a decorative paved patio in the centre and raised plant beds.

