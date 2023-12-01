Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this gorgeous Leeds stone terrace family home with newly renovated kitchen and sun room

This stunning four bedroom family home situated between Stanningley and Farsley with newly renovated kitchen and sun room is ideal for a growing family.

By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The stone built terrace home listed with Manning Stainton for £345,000 is located on Wesley Road, just a short distance from the vibrant Farsley centre, and offers spacious and contemporary living

Enter into the hall with stripped flooring and dado rail before reaching the living room with feature fireplace with granite hearth and wood surround. The open and recently renovated dining kitchen with central isle is fitted with grey shaker-style units, and the dining area leads to a bright sun room with glass ceiling and double doors to the rear garden.

On the ground floor is also a utility and guest WC.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms with feature fireplaces as well as a small single bedroom that can be used as an office. Up on the second floor is a large loft bedroom with Velux skylights, fitted wardrobes and exposed ceiling beams. Here is also an ensuite shower room.

The south-west facing rear garden enjoys lots of sun with slate chippings, a decorative paved patio in the centre and raised plant beds.

This stunning four bedroom stone terrace property is on the market.

1. Exterior

Exterior

Hall

2. Hall

Hall

Lounge

3. Lounge

Lounge

Dining kitchen

4. Dining kitchen

Dining kitchen

Dining kitchen

5. Dining kitchen

Dining kitchen

Conservatory

6. Conservatory

Conservatory

