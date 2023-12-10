This stunning four bedroom family home with two reception rooms in Moortown is for sale.

Inside the home on Bentcliffe Drive with nearly 1,900 square feet of living space is a bright hallway leading to a lounge with gas fireplace and bay window.

The heart of the property is a beautiful open plan living kitchen with reception area with fireplace, a modern kitchen with Velux window, and spacious dining area.

On the first floor are three good size bedrooms ideal for a large family, and the bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. On the second floor is a gorgeous master suite with en-suite shower room, storage and Velux skylight.

Externally, a west facing rear garden with lawns and patio is the ideal place for alfresco dining. There is also a garden shed and raised planter beds.

1 . Exterior This beautiful Moortown home is for sale. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The hallway has Amtico parquet flooring. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Living room The open living and dining room has a stunning wood burning stove. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Dining room From the dining area, glass doors lead to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

5 . Dining room The open space continues into the kitchen. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales