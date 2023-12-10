13 pictures of this gorgeous Leeds home with immaculate finish and period features providing lots of character
This stunning four bedroom family home with two reception rooms in Moortown is for sale.
Inside the home on Bentcliffe Drive with nearly 1,900 square feet of living space is a bright hallway leading to a lounge with gas fireplace and bay window.
The heart of the property is a beautiful open plan living kitchen with reception area with fireplace, a modern kitchen with Velux window, and spacious dining area.
On the first floor are three good size bedrooms ideal for a large family, and the bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. On the second floor is a gorgeous master suite with en-suite shower room, storage and Velux skylight.
Externally, a west facing rear garden with lawns and patio is the ideal place for alfresco dining. There is also a garden shed and raised planter beds.