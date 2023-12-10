Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this gorgeous Leeds home with immaculate finish and period features providing lots of character

This stunning four bedroom family home with two reception rooms in Moortown is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Inside the home on Bentcliffe Drive with nearly 1,900 square feet of living space is a bright hallway leading to a lounge with gas fireplace and bay window.

The heart of the property is a beautiful open plan living kitchen with reception area with fireplace, a modern kitchen with Velux window, and spacious dining area.

On the first floor are three good size bedrooms ideal for a large family, and the bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. On the second floor is a gorgeous master suite with en-suite shower room, storage and Velux skylight.

Externally, a west facing rear garden with lawns and patio is the ideal place for alfresco dining. There is also a garden shed and raised planter beds.

1. Exterior

This beautiful Moortown home is for sale. Photo: Preston Baker

The hallway has Amtico parquet flooring.

2. Hallway

The hallway has Amtico parquet flooring. Photo: Preston Baker

The open living and dining room has a stunning wood burning stove.

3. Living room

The open living and dining room has a stunning wood burning stove. Photo: Preston Baker

From the dining area, glass doors lead to the rear garden.

4. Dining room

From the dining area, glass doors lead to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

The open space continues into the kitchen.

5. Dining room

The open space continues into the kitchen. Photo: Preston Baker

The modern fitted kitchen has double ovens, wooden worktops and Velux skylights.

6. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen has double ovens, wooden worktops and Velux skylights. Photo: Preston Baker

