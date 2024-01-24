The three bedroom property is situated on Beechfield, a popular residential development within the semi-rural Leeds village of New Farnley, and has been listed on the market for £335,000 by estate agents Manning Stainton.

The home comprise an entrance porch leading to the entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor. A spacious lounge with stone fireplace and gas fire, bow window to the front elevation with double doors leading to the conservatory with French doors to the garden.

The spacious dining room leads to the kitchen area with a good range of wall and base units and appliances. The breakfast area has a stable door with access to the patio area.

Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing area with window to the rear with access to the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and overbed cupboards, a second double bedroom with built in wardrobe and cupboard and a third single bedroom.

The three piece cream suite family bathroom has a bath with electric shower over, wash hand basin and WC. Externally, the property has a delightful garden with lawn and planted borders with a doorway leading to a private patio with mature shrub boundaries.

