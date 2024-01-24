Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this fantastic Leeds home full of quirky colourful character features and charming garden

This much loved Leeds home has been owned by the same family for over 40 years, and is now ready to be passed on to new loving owners.

The three bedroom property is situated on Beechfield, a popular residential development within the semi-rural Leeds village of New Farnley, and has been listed on the market for £335,000 by estate agents Manning Stainton.

The home comprise an entrance porch leading to the entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor. A spacious lounge with stone fireplace and gas fire, bow window to the front elevation with double doors leading to the conservatory with French doors to the garden.

The spacious dining room leads to the kitchen area with a good range of wall and base units and appliances. The breakfast area has a stable door with access to the patio area.

Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing area with window to the rear with access to the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and overbed cupboards, a second double bedroom with built in wardrobe and cupboard and a third single bedroom.

The three piece cream suite family bathroom has a bath with electric shower over, wash hand basin and WC. Externally, the property has a delightful garden with lawn and planted borders with a doorway leading to a private patio with mature shrub boundaries.

1. Front

This home full of quirky character features on Beechfield is on the market for £335,000.

The entrance porch leads to this open dining room with fireplace and access to the adjacent kitchen and breakfast room.

2. Dining room

The entrance porch leads to this open dining room with fireplace and access to the adjacent kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen area has a good range of wall and base units with electric oven and hob and opens to the breakfast room.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen area has a good range of wall and base units with electric oven and hob and opens to the breakfast room. Photo: Manning Stainton

The breakfast room has ample space for a table and a door to the outside patio area.

4. Breakfast room

The breakfast room has ample space for a table and a door to the outside patio area. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the other side of the hall is this living room with stone fireplace and has fire, a bow window to the front elevation and double doors to the conservatory.

5. Living room

On the other side of the hall is this living room with stone fireplace and has fire, a bow window to the front elevation and double doors to the conservatory. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious conservatory has a panoramic view of the garden, which can be accessed via French doors.

6. Conservatory

The spacious conservatory has a panoramic view of the garden, which can be accessed via French doors. Photo: Manning Stainton

