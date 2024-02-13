Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the four bedroom semi-detached home on Far Moss in the heart of the Alwoodley area of Leeds for £495,000.

Entering into the entrance hall with original parquet floor, we enter a gorgeous open plan living dining kitchen with a modern kitchen with a range of Shaker-style units with quartz work top and under cabinet lighting making the space truly unique. The dining area has a large window and glass door offering views of the green rear garden.

A separate dining room features a log burner and a large bay window overlooking the front garden - the ideal place for family evenings.

On the first floor is a landing with access to two generous double bedroom, of which one has a large bay window overlooking the front of the property. A good-size single bedroom is also here along with the family shower room with a deep bathtub and separate shower.

On the second floor is a good size room with exposed ceiling beam that can be used as a double bedroom or as an office space or play room.

Externally, the property has a long driveway for off street parking leading to a detached garage and a landscaped front garden. The rear garden is deceptively large and features mature shrubs and bushes, lawns, patios, stone paths and a pond.

