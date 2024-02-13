Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this extended Leeds family home with stylish open plan living dining kitchen and mature gardens

A gorgeous extended home with gardens to the front and rear and open plan living kitchen with stylish under counter lighting has been put up for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the four bedroom semi-detached home on Far Moss in the heart of the Alwoodley area of Leeds for £495,000.

Entering into the entrance hall with original parquet floor, we enter a gorgeous open plan living dining kitchen with a modern kitchen with a range of Shaker-style units with quartz work top and under cabinet lighting making the space truly unique. The dining area has a large window and glass door offering views of the green rear garden.

A separate dining room features a log burner and a large bay window overlooking the front garden - the ideal place for family evenings.

On the first floor is a landing with access to two generous double bedroom, of which one has a large bay window overlooking the front of the property. A good-size single bedroom is also here along with the family shower room with a deep bathtub and separate shower.

On the second floor is a good size room with exposed ceiling beam that can be used as a double bedroom or as an office space or play room.

Externally, the property has a long driveway for off street parking leading to a detached garage and a landscaped front garden. The rear garden is deceptively large and features mature shrubs and bushes, lawns, patios, stone paths and a pond.

A superb extended four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market.

1. Exterior

A superb extended four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker

The Alwoodley home greets you with a spacious and welcoming hallway with original parquet flooring.

2. Entrance hall

The Alwoodley home greets you with a spacious and welcoming hallway with original parquet flooring. Photo: Preston Baker

The heart of the home is this open dining room and kitchen

3. Dining room

The heart of the home is this open dining room and kitchen Photo: Preston Baker

The gorgeous room stands out with its under cabinet lighting giving the space a unique feel.

4. Dining room and kitchen

The gorgeous room stands out with its under cabinet lighting giving the space a unique feel. Photo: Preston Baker

The kitchen area is equipped with a range of Shaker-style units with quartz work top.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen area is equipped with a range of Shaker-style units with quartz work top. Photo: Preston Baker

The green rear garden acts as a backdrop in the dining area.

6. Dining room

The green rear garden acts as a backdrop in the dining area. Photo: Preston Baker

