13 pictures of this extended Leeds family home with five enormous bedrooms and large reception rooms

This detached family home in Leeds has large gardens, five enormous bedrooms and the potential to create a self-contained annex.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The amazing home with more than 5,500 square feet of living space on Farrar Lane in Adel, Leeds, have been listed for £1,200,000 by Manning Stainton.

In brief, the home comprises a covered entrance portico leading to the entrance hall, an open plan kitchen/dining/family room with the kitchen offering a great rage of appliances and base and wall units along with a central island and access a guest WC, a utility room and door to integral garage.

The large sitting/playroom is accessed via stairs from the kitchen and could be used as a annex suite.

Double doors open from the dining area to a large central hallway with imposing staircase to the first floor, a lounge with stone fire surround housing multi fuel burner, a master bedroom with window and French door leading to the rear garden and en-suite shower room, and a second bedroom with en-suite.

To the first floor are three additional bedrooms, one of which enjoys an en-suite. There is also a large luxurious house bathroom. Outside, the property is accessed via large electric gates which open onto a large block paved driveway and access to a large garage with remote control door.

The rear garden has a Yorkshire stone patio ideal for outside entertaining, and a large, fully enclosed lawned garden.

This large luxurious home on Farrar Lane in Adel is on the market.

1. Exterior

This large luxurious home on Farrar Lane in Adel is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The front doors opens to a bright entrance hallway.

2. Entrance hall

The front doors opens to a bright entrance hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the front sits a large lounge with fireplace.

3. Lounge

To the front sits a large lounge with fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton

The hallway leads to a large dining/sitting room and adjoining kitchen.

4. Dining room

The hallway leads to a large dining/sitting room and adjoining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen offers granite worktops, space for an American style fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, stainless steel range cooker with stainless steel extractor fan.

5. Kitchen

The modern kitchen offers granite worktops, space for an American style fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, stainless steel range cooker with stainless steel extractor fan. Photo: Manning Stainton

A large reception hall with skylight windows and grand stairs sits to the rear of the property.

6. Reception hall

A large reception hall with skylight windows and grand stairs sits to the rear of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

