This detached family home in Leeds has large gardens, five enormous bedrooms and the potential to create a self-contained annex.

In brief, the home comprises a covered entrance portico leading to the entrance hall, an open plan kitchen/dining/family room with the kitchen offering a great rage of appliances and base and wall units along with a central island and access a guest WC, a utility room and door to integral garage.

The large sitting/playroom is accessed via stairs from the kitchen and could be used as a annex suite.

Double doors open from the dining area to a large central hallway with imposing staircase to the first floor, a lounge with stone fire surround housing multi fuel burner, a master bedroom with window and French door leading to the rear garden and en-suite shower room, and a second bedroom with en-suite.

To the first floor are three additional bedrooms, one of which enjoys an en-suite. There is also a large luxurious house bathroom. Outside, the property is accessed via large electric gates which open onto a large block paved driveway and access to a large garage with remote control door.

The rear garden has a Yorkshire stone patio ideal for outside entertaining, and a large, fully enclosed lawned garden.

