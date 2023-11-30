This absolutely stunning period end-terrace family home with four double bedroom and beautiful features is on the market.

Enter into the Edwardian home through the stained glass door to the stunning hallway with wood floors and high ceilings. The great sized living room has a feature mantle with log burner and bay window.

The open plan dining kitchen has a breakfast bar, modern fitted base and wall units and a range of integrated appliances. The dining area with log burner fits at least six people, and glass doors leads out to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with stunning wood floor, a second double bedroom and a single that can be used as an office.

Two additional double bedrooms with skylight windows can be found on the second floor along with handy storage.

Externally is a good size enclosed patio area with a small lawn to the rear, ideal for alfresco dining and for entertaining family and friends. To the front is a small lawned area which can be converted into a private driveway.

