This dormer bungalow in Leeds has been improved by the current owners and now offers a versatile home.

The property on Whinfield, Adel, includes an entrance hall which provides access to the lounge with bay window, as well as the kitchen diner with granite worktops and access to the stunning sitting area with a roof lantern flowing in natural light and bi-folding doors to the garden.

You will also find three bedrooms and a shower room to the ground floor, while the converted loft features two additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

Externally there is a large block paved drive to the front leading to the garage. To the rear is a mature garden with both decked and lawned areas.

The five bedroom property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £600,000

1 . Exterior A charming bungalow on Whinfield in Adel is for sale for £600,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Lounge To the front is a good-size lounge with bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen A modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units can be accessed from the hallway and leads on to the dining room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The open dining room gets lots of natural sunlight from large windows. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Sitting room The sitting room with skylight above has bi-folding doors leading to a decked garden area. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales