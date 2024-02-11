Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of this deceptively large Leeds bungalow in a highly sought-after residential area

A gorgeous garden with something for everyone surrounds this bungalow in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The three bedroom property on Ibbetson Court in the Churwell area of Morley, Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £475,000.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

It features a large reception room that opens up to a summer room with access to the garden, a kitchen that leads through to a dining room, and three good-size double bedrooms.

Externally, the garden features lawns, large patio areas and water features, making it the ideal place to entertain in the summer.

A deceptively spacious bungalow with impressive gardens is on the market.

1. Garden

A deceptively spacious bungalow with impressive gardens is on the market. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
A bright living room with exposed ceiling beams.

2. Living room

A bright living room with exposed ceiling beams. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
The summer room features skylights and shared log burner with the living room.

3. Summer room

The summer room features skylights and shared log burner with the living room. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
French doors leads out to the gorgeous gardens.

4. Summer room

French doors leads out to the gorgeous gardens. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Here is a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units.

5. Kitchen

Here is a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
It leads to this bright dining room with exposed beams and access to the patio.

6. Dining room

It leads to this bright dining room with exposed beams and access to the patio. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty