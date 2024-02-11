The three bedroom property on Ibbetson Court in the Churwell area of Morley, Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £475,000.

It features a large reception room that opens up to a summer room with access to the garden, a kitchen that leads through to a dining room, and three good-size double bedrooms.

Externally, the garden features lawns, large patio areas and water features, making it the ideal place to entertain in the summer.

1 . Garden A deceptively spacious bungalow with impressive gardens is on the market. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2 . Living room A bright living room with exposed ceiling beams. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Summer room The summer room features skylights and shared log burner with the living room. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Summer room French doors leads out to the gorgeous gardens. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen Here is a modern kitchen with a range of appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

6 . Dining room It leads to this bright dining room with exposed beams and access to the patio. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales